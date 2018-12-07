Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) CEO Buys $10,574.05 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) CEO Peter A. Reed acquired 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $10,574.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Group stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 42,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 225,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 63,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 660,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

