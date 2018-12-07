Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,664,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,340,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 9.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 378,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COL opened at $141.04 on Friday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.04 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COL. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

