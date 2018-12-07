Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 185.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $458,208.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,172,076. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $136.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 243.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

