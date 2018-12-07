Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 395,633 Shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395,633 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmTrust Financial Services were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter worth $146,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 63.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFSI opened at $14.75 on Friday. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

