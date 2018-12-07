Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,600 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 286.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,600 Shares of NetEase Inc (NTES)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-buys-3600-shares-of-netease-inc-ntes.html.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.