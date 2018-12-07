Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,777 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $142,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $69,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,243.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $2,213,061.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

HRL opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

