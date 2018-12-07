Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,365 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after buying an additional 292,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $266.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.24 and a twelve month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

