Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 77.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

GBX stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

