Greencore Group plc (GNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.80).

GNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 180.70 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.20.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through Convenience Foods UK & Ireland, Convenience Foods US, and Ingredients and Property segments. The company provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

