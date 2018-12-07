Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,042 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 44.40% and a negative net margin of 125.14%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 89,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 136,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

