Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gritstone Oncology an industry rank of 70 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GRTS traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,436. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($6.97). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, Director Nicholas Simon bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

