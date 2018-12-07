GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 35,692 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quad/Graphics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

