GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 45,335 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Ferroglobe worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ferroglobe from $14.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $2.08 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

