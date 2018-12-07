Guidewire Software Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now expects that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

GWRE stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 941.78, a PEG ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $27,012,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $513,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,359 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,456. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

