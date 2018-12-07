Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPOR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

GPOR opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 320.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 6,857,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,478,000 after buying an additional 4,185,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,068,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,834,000 after buying an additional 2,578,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,916,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

