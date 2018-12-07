Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.61. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 184259 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $435.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 101.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at $403,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 62.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 201,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,234,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after buying an additional 658,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,483,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/halcon-resources-hk-shares-gap-down-to-2-61.html.

Halcon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HK)

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.