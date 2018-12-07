Hans Ulrich Maerki Sells 2,600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hans Ulrich Maerki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 3,384 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $2,047,320.00.

MTD stock traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $521.79 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,990,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,116,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hans Ulrich Maerki Sells 2,600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/hans-ulrich-maerki-sells-2600-shares-of-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-stock.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.