Hansberger Growth Investors LP Acquires 21,068 Shares of Carnival plc (CUK)

Hansberger Growth Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for approximately 6.4% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carnival by 2.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 464.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 18,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77,808 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 385,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 46,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $2,635,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $57.92 on Friday. Carnival plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

