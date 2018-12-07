Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Langen Mcalenn

Langen Mcalenn upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.