Hasbro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

HAS opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

