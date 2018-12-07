HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCP were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCP during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 27.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,806,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 82,532 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $2,435,519.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/hcp-inc-hcp-holdings-boosted-by-utah-retirement-systems.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.