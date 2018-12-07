Head to Head Analysis: Schlumberger (SLB) versus KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Schlumberger alerts:

This table compares Schlumberger and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger -2.00% 6.55% 3.43% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. KLX Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schlumberger and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $30.44 billion 1.99 -$1.51 billion $1.50 29.17 KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schlumberger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Schlumberger and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 6 17 0 2.74 KLX Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schlumberger presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. Given Schlumberger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

Schlumberger beats KLX Energy Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Aviall Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.