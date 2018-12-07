Head to Head Comparison: AerCap (AER) & MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND)

AerCap (NYSE:AER) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AerCap has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AerCap and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $5.04 billion 1.48 $1.08 billion $6.33 7.95 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 0.91 -$21.06 million N/A N/A

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares AerCap and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap 21.66% 12.01% 2.49% MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -67.30% -39.33% -27.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AerCap and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 1 2 6 0 2.56 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

AerCap presently has a consensus price target of $61.71, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Summary

AerCap beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company offers cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements, and liaising with the rating agencies. Further, it provides engine leasing; certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts; and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company sells airframe parts to airlines, maintenance, and repair and maintenance service providers, as well as aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and managed a fleet of 1,531 aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

