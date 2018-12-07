Head-To-Head Comparison: Sequans Communications (SQNS) vs. JinkoSolar (JKS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

37.1% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $48.26 million 1.74 -$26.16 million ($0.31) -3.39 JinkoSolar $4.07 billion 0.08 $21.77 million $0.68 17.35

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 3 3 1 0 1.71

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 153.57%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -75.61% -361.56% -49.60% JinkoSolar 1.29% 4.07% 0.97%

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.