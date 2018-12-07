Head to Head Review: Barnes Group (B) and NF Energy Saving (NFEC)

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnes Group and NF Energy Saving’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.44 billion 1.99 $59.41 million $2.88 19.35 NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 12.62 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Barnes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Barnes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 4.60% 13.39% 6.99% NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barnes Group and NF Energy Saving, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes Group presently has a consensus price target of $71.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Barnes Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnes Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barnes Group beats NF Energy Saving on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy. This segment also manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, high-precision punched and fine-blanked components, and retention rings; force and motion solutions for sheet metal forming, heavy duty suspension, and other markets; and hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold for injection molding applications. The company's Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe, and industrial gas turbine builders, as well as for the military. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for jet engine components to turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military. In addition, this segment manufactures aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

