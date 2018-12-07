Head-To-Head Review: First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) versus Investar (ISTR)

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Investar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate Bancsystem 25.82% 10.49% 1.25% Investar 16.88% 8.45% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate Bancsystem 0 2 5 0 2.71 Investar 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Investar has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Investar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Investar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 4.69 $106.52 million $2.01 20.01 Investar $57.16 million 4.28 $8.20 million $1.12 22.88

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. First Interstate Bancsystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Investar on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 20 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

