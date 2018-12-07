Head to Head Survey: Arrayit (ARYC) and Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrayit and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $2.73 billion 5.61 $375.97 million $17.57 34.72

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arrayit and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 0 9 2 0 2.18

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $624.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Arrayit.

Profitability

This table compares Arrayit and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 14.10% 93.15% 19.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Arrayit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

