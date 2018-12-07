HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDELY stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.