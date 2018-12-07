Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Shares Down 11.5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.39. 1,603,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,434,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $98,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Transier sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $170,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 474,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

