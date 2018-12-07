Hellofresh (HLFFF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

HLFFF opened at $10.02 on Monday. Hellofresh has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.95.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, and Canada. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand. HelloFresh SE was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

