Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 55,151 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,765. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $62.93. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,440. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 447.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

