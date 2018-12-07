Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 38.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 33.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 129,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $108.14 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $154,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,725,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,579,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

