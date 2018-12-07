Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.24%.

In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld purchased 33,500 shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $193,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 20,000 shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

