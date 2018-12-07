Hess Corp. (HES) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,005,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 957,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $53.37 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 549.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/hess-corp-hes-stake-increased-by-eaton-vance-management.html.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.