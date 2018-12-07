Highland Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.80 and a twelve month high of $250.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Highland Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/highland-capital-management-lp-boosts-stake-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.