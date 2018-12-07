Highland Capital Management LP Has $12.56 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Highland Capital Management LP reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Patterson Companies worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

