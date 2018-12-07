Highland Capital Management LP Sells 14,714 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Highland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $12,606,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highland Capital Management LP Sells 14,714 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/highland-capital-management-lp-sells-14714-shares-of-mplx-lp-mplx.html.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.