Himax Technologies (HIMX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

HIMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 83,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.34. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

