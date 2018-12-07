HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Director Ellen A. Rudnick Sells 17,890 Shares

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Director Ellen A. Rudnick sold 17,890 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $628,833.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,336.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HMSY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 16,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. HMS’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HMS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,133,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth $176,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 20.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

