Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 58.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,975,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,367. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $571.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.