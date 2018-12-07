Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.14 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

