Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.80 to C$3.20. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon North Logistics traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 156780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.99.

In related news, Director Russell Newmark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$160,000.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

