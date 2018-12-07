Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HPT opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,508.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 60.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 158,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 59,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

