Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Shares Up 7.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 7.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 1,426,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,364,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $614.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOV. JMP Securities raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 409,349 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

