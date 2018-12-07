HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 3,879 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $91,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HP by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after buying an additional 2,637,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,440,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,474,000 after buying an additional 141,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,611,000 after buying an additional 1,120,811 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 6.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,953,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,361,000 after buying an additional 966,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $325,104,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

