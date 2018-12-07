HSBC Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €30.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leoni currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.43 ($41.20).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €26.39 ($30.69) on Friday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

