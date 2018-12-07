Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

