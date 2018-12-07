Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 804 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 49.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

