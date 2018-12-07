HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher Sells 508 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $70,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HUBS traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $129.08. 23,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 85.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

