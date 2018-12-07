Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $8,944,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 27,618,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,895,000 after buying an additional 183,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,405,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

HBM opened at $4.91 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm-holdings-raised-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.